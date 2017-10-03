Kourtney Kardashian Made a Cropped Bustier Look Chic While Out with Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima (aka our new favorite couple) continued their couture-filled tour of Paris over the weekend in yet another unique look.

Kardashian, 38, and Bendjima, 24, walked hand-in-hand through the European fashion capital on Saturday evening, shocking us with the lack of coordination in their typically matching outfits.

Younes kicked it casual style in a yellow “Ghetto Express” graphic tee, light-wash jeans covered with faded marker-drawn messages, and a pair of black sneakers with cobalt blue accents.

By his side stood Kourtney in all black, clad in a pair of high-waist trousers, a cropped long-sleeved bustier with lace trim (a swath of her chest exposed through a tasteful cutout), and pumps with sheer paneling on the inside of each toe.

Neil Warner / Splash News

The eldest Kardashian returned home to Los Angeles the next day, her sophisticated black-on-black style following her back to the U.S.

The excitement of fashion month may be over, but ah, Younes and Kourtney will always have Paris …