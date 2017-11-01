Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Expertly Channel Bonnie and Clyde for Halloween

While it's no secret that Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, have nailed couples dressing time and time again, their coordinating Halloween costumes completely blew away the competition.

Sporting what might be our favorite couples transformation this year, the mom of three went incognito for date night with her 24-year-old beau, as they channeled infamous convict lovers Bonnie and Clyde.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who previously stepped out with sister Kim over the weekend as a dead ringer for Michael Jackson, took her inspiration for the Depression-era criminal from actress Faye Dunaway, donning a cropped orange sweater with a matching silk scarf, a high-slit pencil skirt, and sexy nude tights.

Yolo / Backgrid

She accessorized with a beige beret, oxford heels, and, of course, a fake gun. But her look wouldn't be complete without her model boyfriend, who expertly put his own spin on Warren Beatty's Clyde Barrow.

The former boxer dressed in a dapper navy pinstriped suit and patterned silk tie, while a black bowler hat sealed the deal, helping him get into character.

Looking good, you two!