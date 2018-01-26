Kourtney Kardashian Looks Radiantly Happy in White Hot Bikini While Vacationing with Her Boyfriend 

Another day, another thong bikini photo from Kourtney Kardashian. The reality star is currently on vacation with her 24-year-old boyfriend Younes Bendjima in Punta Mita, Mexico, and she's living it up one sexy swimsuit at a time.

After wowing her followers with a photo of herself munching on chips and guacamole in a black thong bikini yesterday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a shot of herself looking very relaxed happy in a very similar suit. Unlike her version yesterday, this time she decided to show off her tan in a white thong bikini.

"mujer feliz," she captioned the shot of her sitting at an outdoor bar. While there are no chips and guac in sight, she may be waiting for a margarita? We can only hope. She is in Mexico after all.

mujer feliz A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 25, 2018 at 2:10pm PST

While on vacation, she's shared several envy-inducing snaps from the gorgeous resort. Along with her two thong bikini snaps, she's posted another white off-the-shoulder bikini look, as well as lots of scenic photos that are making us want to plan a trip ASAP.

We wonder what she'll share next!