Kourtney Kardashian and Her White and Navy Bikini Bid Summer Adieu

As always, Kourtney Kardashian is living her best life—poolside in an ultra-chic bikini, natch.

Nearly a week past Labor Day, the eldest Kardashian sis’ bucked convention and wore a draped white (*gasp*) single strap bikini top and high-waist navy bottoms.

Judging by Instagram evidence, it seems the reality TV star and pal Larsa Pippen were chaperoning a children's pool party on Saturday.

“Not ready for it to be over,” Kourtney captioned an image of the summertime scene. We’re with ya, Kourt!

Despite the melancholic circumstances (R.I.P. summer 2017), Kardashian still looked incredible. The E! mega star paired her uncharacteristically conservative two-piece with a set of white cat-eye sunglasses, her long dark locks pulled into a high black ponytail exposing her widow’s peak.

Although summer’s pretty much already over, it doesn’t look like Kourtney’s summer reign is anywhere near its close. Long live the queen of bikini style.

