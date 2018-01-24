Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles in a White Bikini During Vacay with Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian is always bikini-ready—even in the dead of winter. As proof, the mom of three showed off her toned physique in a white two-piece while vacationing in Mexico.

With boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, by her side, the reality star gave us major FOMO when she took to Instagram to share a sizzling shot of herself clad in the sexy swimsuit. “It’s the simple things,” she captioned the picturesque snap.

it’s the simple things A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 23, 2018 at 10:56am PST

However, her view is anything but simple, as she lounges by an outdoor pool, surrounded by tropical botanicals and crashing ocean waves.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality, who is reportedly staying at the luxurious Imanta Resort, allowed fans to keep up with her romantic getaway with photos of the lovebirds frolicking around their idyllic surroundings on her Instagram stories.

Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

We’re looking forward to see where the the jet-set pair—who have already journeyed to Egypt, Paris, and N.Y.C.—take their romance next!