Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Next-Level Underboob in Plunging Bikini

X
Shop This Post
April 27, 2017 @ 11:30 AM
by: Isabel Jones

Another day, another bikini photo …

Kourtney Kardashian ventured to the beach in Punta Mita on Wednesday to soak some rays and take to the waves for a bit of jet skiing.

The eldest Kardashian sister, 38, showed off her assets in a high-cut navy blue bikini (shop a similar look here) that exposed a generous sliver of side boob and put her toned (and tan!) bod on display. Kourtney paired her low-cut bikini with a delicate gold choker (shop a similar look here), a matching bangle, and a pair of pink reflective shades. The mother-of-two polished off her beach-ready look with a multi-braid ‘do.

Splash News

Note: It’s hardly the first time Kourt has dared to bare some underboob on her girls’ trip.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTXJK1njRcu/?taken-by=kourtneykardash

VIVA 🇲🇽 !!

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTUnZgSjKzT/?taken-by=kourtneykardash

And that’s not all she’s been baring…

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTU7D8fjoUW/?taken-by=kourtneykardash

This is how we do it down in Puerto Rico

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Gets Caught Napping in Sexy Underboob-Baring Bikini

With a body like that, we can’t say we blame her! FLAUNT. IT.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top