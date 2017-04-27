Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Next-Level Underboob in Plunging Bikini

Another day, another bikini photo …

Kourtney Kardashian ventured to the beach in Punta Mita on Wednesday to soak some rays and take to the waves for a bit of jet skiing.

The eldest Kardashian sister, 38, showed off her assets in a high-cut navy blue bikini (shop a similar look here) that exposed a generous sliver of side boob and put her toned (and tan!) bod on display. Kourtney paired her low-cut bikini with a delicate gold choker (shop a similar look here), a matching bangle, and a pair of pink reflective shades. The mother-of-two polished off her beach-ready look with a multi-braid ‘do.

Splash News

Note: It’s hardly the first time Kourt has dared to bare some underboob on her girls’ trip.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTXJK1njRcu/?taken-by=kourtneykardash VIVA 🇲🇽 !! A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

And that’s not all she’s been baring…

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTU7D8fjoUW/?taken-by=kourtneykardash This is how we do it down in Puerto Rico A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 25, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

With a body like that, we can’t say we blame her! FLAUNT. IT.