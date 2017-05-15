Kourtney Kardashian Strips Totally Naked to Be One with “Mother Nature”

This is one heck of a way to celebrate Mother’s Day. Reality star and mom-of-three Kourtney Kardashian shared a totally nude photo to Instagram, where she’s being one with “mother nature.”

In the ‘gram, which is an unseen shot from her sexy naked photo shoot in Costa Rica, Kardashian shows off her enviable bod while posing nude on a rock in front of palm reeds. The star was totally naked aside from her Cartier bracelet, rocking beachy waves in her dark hair.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUGNhZxjFbP/ mother nature A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 14, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

The mom decided to strip down for the shoot while filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians with her sisters in Costa Rica, and she made her siblings totally envious. “I want to get in. I’m so jealous!” little sister Kylie Jenner told her after seeing the images.

This isn’t the first ‘gram we’ve seen from the photo shoot: Back in April, Kardashian shared a photo in her “birthday suit” in honor of turning 38.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTCOeOpjZF9/ birthday suit A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 18, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Get it, girl.