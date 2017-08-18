Kourtney Kardashian Stuns in the Tiniest String Bikini in Throwback Photos from Her Egypt Trip 

BY: Meghan Overdeep
August 18, 2017 @ 8:15 AM

Kourtney Kardashian left her heart in Egypt.

About a week after returning home from a dream vacation with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, the 38-year-old mother of three can't help but reminisce about their scantily-clad time in the exotic country. Honestly, can you blame her?

On Thursday, Kardashian shared four throwback photos from the trip on Instagram—each one showcasing her lithe bod in a barely-there black swimsuit.

"Still Egypt," the oldest Kardashian sister captioned her first post in the series of #tbts. The 'gram shows Kourt from a distance, posing in a black bikini on the rocky shores of the Red Sea.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX558lLDTlF/

still Egypt

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Next, she shared two pics of herself and pal Simon Huck on a yacht. In the first, the two friends coordinated in matching black bathing suits, as they relaxed on the luxury vessel. In the following photo, Kardashian opts for a high-cut one-piece while she poses next to Huck on the boat. "And the Red Sea turned blue," she wrote alongside the scenic snap.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX6eufMD3D0/

floating debrief

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX6guWfjyWJ/?taken-by=kourtneykardash

and the Red Sea turned blue

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Last, but certainly not least, Kardashian shared a solo shot of herself posing in a tiny black bikini on the craggy banks of the famous sea—no caption needed.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX6z9i0DQEZ/

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima's Incredible Egyptian Vacation Will Give You FOMO

Looking good, Kourt!

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

