Kourtney Kardashian Swaps Underboob for Sideboob in Latest Swimsuit Selfie

No doubt about it, the eldest Kardashian sib has a flair for the provocative. That being said, it’s not usually hard to predict her next move (Kourt’s been all about pushing the limits of “underboob” this month).

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUPjHhaj_J3/?taken-by=kourtneykardash 💙 on my app A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 18, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTXJK1njRcu/?taken-by=kourtneykardash VIVA 🇲🇽 !! A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Today, however, the newly 38-year-old changed things up with the latest in her string of swimsuit-clad Instagram posts. Instead of baring her typically generous sliver of underboob, the mother-of-three put her sideboob on display in metallic red suit (shop a similar look here) while lounging with Command PR owner Simon Huck.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUukKqLjRq_/?taken-by=kourtneykardash debriefing A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 30, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

“Debriefing,” Kardashian captioned the image. Hmm… maybe they were meeting to discuss the social media viability of different angles of her chest? The reality star paired her NSFW suit with a pair of slim black sunnies and a white Balenciaga baseball cap (that’s a team we’d root for!).

RELATED: Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Bare Their Bums in NSFW Swimwear

Keep doin’ you, Kourt!