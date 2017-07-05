Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Major Sideboob in a $575 High-Cut Swimsuit

While the rest of her family was celebrating the Fourth of July at Khloé Kardashian’s pool party, older sister Kourtney Kardashian had a far more exotic holiday weekend.

The mom of three was vacationing in the French Riviera with reported boyfriend Younes Bendjima and showed off her incredible figure in the process.

Kardashian visited the beach near St. Tropez in a high-cut Norma Kamali one-piece swimsuit ($575; revolve.com), and had no problem flashing some major sideboob while playing in the surf.

If her suit looks familiar, it’s because Chrissy Teigen posed poolside while wearing the same one-piece in a lighter tan color earlier this summer while hanging out with daughter Luna Simone.

So how does the 38-year-old maintain such a killer bod? Last week the reality star shared her diet and detox plan on her app, and it requires some serious dedication. “I stick to a low-carb diet, with high proteins and healthy fats, and I eat 3 meals a day—with no snacking in between,” she wrote. The oldest Kardashian sis also doesn’t eat for 14 to 16 hours after dinner and does a 24-hour fast once a week.

But while she’s a hard-core fitness fanatic, she does admit to breaking her diet when she goes on vacation. So hopefully this hard-working mom is truly enjoying her travel in the South of France—wine and cheese included.