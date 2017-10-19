Kourtney Kardashian Makes the Turtleneck Sexy with Peekaboo Lace Bra

Kourtney Kardashian is no stranger to eye-popping looks, and her most recent ensemble is no exception.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old mother of three was spotted filming the latest season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians alongside her sister Kim and their mom, Kris Jenner, in Los Angeles.

Dressed in a sheer bra-bearing black turtleneck, a beaded black mini skirt, over-the-knee leather boots (also black), and a pair of extra-small sunnies, one would think Kourt was headed to some sort of X-rated funeral. On the contrary, with the cameras rolling, the oldest Kar-Jenner and her fam were simply headed out to buy some Christmas decorations in 86-degree heat.

Kris and Kim echoed Kourtney's monochromatic look in all-black and all-brown, respectively. A silver-haired Kim, 36, showed off her killer physique in a matching tank-and-tights combo paired with strappy high heels, while momager Kris stuck to her guns in a black velvet Adidas tracksuit with a Gucci Marmont animal-studded bag on her elbow.

If that's what they're wearing to run some quick errands, we can't wait to see what the rest of this season of KUWTK has in store.