Kourtney Kardashian Plays Peekaboo in a Sheer Top and Bra While Running Errands in L.A.

While most of us throw on a T-shirt and a pair of sweatpants for a quick jaunt to the local drugstore, Kourtney Kardashian sees the casual outing as an opportunity to showcase her best assets.

On Monday, the reality star slipped on a completely see-through top, which offered black-and-white striped fabric at the cuffs and neckline, over her basic black bra to run a couple of errands in Los Angeles. Traditional black pumps and a whisper-thin gold necklace cultivated a classic touch to an otherwise radical look.

Backgrid

VIDEO: 10 of Kourtney Kardashian’s Best Bikini 'Grams

But to be fair, the 37-year-old’s outfit wasn’t totally over-the-top, as she tucked her translucent top into distressed, white-wash denim that cut a relaxed figure. The jean choice’s high-waist and frayed hems advanced their casual appearance.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Does This Twice a Day to Make Sure She Looks Good Naked

As the saying goes: if you got it, flaunt it. And Kourtney’s definitely got it. When you work hard as hard as the mom of three does for your body, it’s more of a reason display your efforts, even if you are just running in and out of the grocery store for a package of green tea.