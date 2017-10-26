Kourtney Kardashian Wore a $45 Sequin LBD to Launch Her Pretty Little Thing Collaboration

The Kardashian train is showing no signs of slowing down! After inking a major Keeping Up with the Kardashians renewal deal this week, Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her collaboration with fast fashion brand Pretty Little Thing on Wednesday night.

The mother of three sizzled at the L.A. launch party for the collection in a $45 sequin LBD mini and $55 pointed-toe lace-up pumps. A sleek ponytail completed her hair look for the evening and her makeup was the definition of flawless.

Rich Fury/Getty

A ton of stars came out to support Kardashian, including Teyana Taylor, Wiz Khalifa, Christina Milian, and Shanina Shaik. But the brunette beauty was definitely feeling the love from boyfriend Younes Bendjima, who was cozied up with her for the fashion-filled night.

Mr. Canon / Splash News

In one of the campaign images, Kardashian wears her sexiest look to date—clad in a black faux leather mini dress with lace-up sides.

#PLTbyKourtney launching tomorrow @prettylittlething #ad A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 25, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

The collection is available now, with prices ranging from $18 for a velvet crop top to $115 for an array of statement-making faux fur coats and jackets. Thanks for giving us all of our holiday party looks Kourtney!