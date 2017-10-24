Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Those Pregnancy Rumors

In the past few months, quite a few Kardashian sisters have announced (and notably not announced) pregnancies, and early next year the Kardashian Krew will multiply with new additions from Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.

But what about their fellow sister Kourtney?

The eldest Kardashian sister has been the subject of pregnancy rumors of her own, but she took to Twitter on Tuesday to set the record straight herself.

David M. Benett/Getty Images

"I see online that I said I was pregnant in an interview, but that was completely taken out of context," she wrote in a series of tweets. "The interviewer asked me “What’s a crazy rumor that you’ve heard about yourself?” and my answer was ..."I’ve heard that I am pregnant.'"

Kourtney has three children with her ex Scott Disick, Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, and Reign Aston Disick, which makes her the Kardashian with the most children (for now). It seems that three won't be growing to four anytime soon.

Either way, it's looking like 2018 will be the year of the Kardashian baby boom. Prepare yourselves accordingly.