Kourtney Kardashian Predicted the KUWTK Renewal Deal in a Hilarious Throwback Video

We're getting at least three more years of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and our reality TV-loving hearts are pleased.

Variety confirmed E! has extended the family's contract through 2020 on Tuesday afternoon. But eldest Kardashian sibling Kourtney actually predicted this would happen years ago.

In a hilarious throwback video she posted on Tuesday night with a crystal ball emoji, a reporter asks the mother of three if there will be a Season 2 alongside sister Kim.

Kourtney responds—very enthusiastically: "I hope so. We will have Season 16 if Ryan wants to." The renewal deal puts them past Season 16, as KUWTK's 14th season is currently on air.

Naturally, we're now wondering what else Kardashian can predict? In the meantime, we're going to continue indulging in the drama and family bonding that is KUWTK. Looks like we'll be keeping up with the stylish brood well into the next decade.