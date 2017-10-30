Kourtney Kardashian Matches the Pumpkin Patch in Fiery Minidress

With Halloween officially around the corner, Kourtney Kardashian looked to be in the holiday spirit, taking her sartorial cues from the pumpkin patch over the weekend.

The mom of three picked out pumpkins for carving jack-o-lanterns at Moorpark's Underwood Family Farms in Los Angeles, dressed in a similar orange hue as the surrounding squashes. Showing off her toned legs in a form-fitting fiery minidress underneath an autumn-ready jean jacket and white kicks, the 37-year-old sorted through colorful gourds with the help of her little ones. Click through to our gallery to see even more celebrities making pumpkins the perfect fall accessory.

The reality star matched her fiery minidress to her pumpkins on an autumnal outing with her kids. Jacson / Splash News

Jacson / Splash News

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who stepped out with sister Kim Kardashian West earlier, as a dead ringer for the late prince of pop Michael Jackson, kept her Halloween-inspired look cute and casual, topping off her ensemble with natural loose waves and tiny black sunglasses.

Kourtney's look has us inspired to wear the tricky shade, even after the Halloween festivities conclude!