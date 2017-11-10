Kourtney Kardashian Just Got Fall's Hottest Haircut 

The lob isn't going anywhere—and Kourtney Kardashian is the latest celeb to further solidify its reign as this season's hottest haircut.

Kardashian lowkey showed off her new collarbone-grazing length with a selfie on Instagram. Although the eldest Kardashian captioned the photo "don't worry, i ordered a new phone case last night," referring to the Kimoji ugly cry face case that she was holding, it didn't take the focus off of her new cut. Nice try, Kourt.

don’t worry, i ordered a new phone case last night A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 10, 2017 at 10:00am PST

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Tried This Hair Trend Way Before Kim Did

Unlike her sisters who switch their hair color and cuts up more often than we can honestly keep up with, Kardashian has stuck with the same long, raven black hair for the majority of her time in the spotlight, so this new cut is pretty major.

VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Wore a $45 LBD

Even though the shorter length is a dramatic departure from her usual look, one of the reasons that the lob is so versatile is that that cut can easily be worn sleek and straight, or wavy like Kardashian's signature beachy texture.

Kourt's lob may be yet another example of how the cut is universally flattering on every face shape and a number of hair textures, but considering her family's track record with hair changes, only time will tell how long she'll stick with the look.