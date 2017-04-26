Kourtney Kardashian Takes a Cue from Kim, Rocks a Thong Swimsuit on Vacay

X
Shop This Post
April 26, 2017 @ 11:45 AM
by: Olivia Bahou

Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday vacation to Mexico has quickly turned into one cheeky getaway. The 38-year-old is celebrating with a “girls trip” down in the warm weather, and she’s been rocking one thong bathing suit after another.

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a gratuitous butt shot in a leopard-print thong-style one-piece with a low-cut back, and this mom of three has seriously never looked better.

kourtneykardash/Instagram

“This is how we do it down in Puerto Rico,” she captioned the post, a reference to Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” remix featuring Justin Bieber, which little sister Kim Kardashian West has been playing on repeat.

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/856739044029415424

Along with this animal-print suit, the oldest Kardashian sis has been rocking a series of bikinis worn high up on her chest, showing off a good amount of underboob in the sultry snaps.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTVFoFADfEq/?taken-by=kourtneysnapchat

Relaxing

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTVF2VTDrlj/?taken-by=kourtneysnapchat

Hey @larsapippen

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTWPzK5jIUT/?taken-by=kourtneysnapchat

Kourt also shared a Snap of someone skinny-dipping in the pool, in case you had any questions about how raucous this girls’ trip has gotten.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTVGKctDMvX/?taken-by=kourtneysnapchat

When your friend stay naked

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Takes a Nap in Sexy Underboob-Baring Bikini

What happens in Mexico, stays in Mexico?

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top