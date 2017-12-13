Kourtney Kardashian Wore Leather Pants for a Day Date with Her Boyfriend

If you thought there was no such thing as work-appropriate leather pants, Kourtney Kardashian is here to prove you wrong. The reality star stepped out for a day date with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima on Tuesday in a pair of high-waisted leather trousers that dare we say have a place in the office.

The secret to her sorcery? Finding a wide-leg pair that have just enough give, highlighting her waist and then skimming over her thighs. She tucked in a dark gray tank top and paired the look with equally dark accessories, from her mini Prada backpack to her black heeled mules and tiny sunglasses.

Bendjima looked casual for the lunch date in a white tee and matching sneakers paired with olive green pants.

The two stepped out amid reports that the 24-year-old will be spending the holidays with Kardashian and her family. “Younes will be in L.A. for Christmas and is invited to celebrate with Kourtney’s family,” a source told People.

“Younes has met her kids,” the source continued. “Kourtney’s family really likes him. He is the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy, and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about Kourtney.”

Sounds like these two are really getting serious.