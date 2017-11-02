Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Church Look: Distressed Jeans and a Knee-Length Leather Coat

If you spotted Kourtney Kardashian wearing leather and ripped denim on the streets of Beverly Hills on Wednesday night, you might have thought she was going for a casual stroll, but in reality, she had just left a church service.

While not the most conventional getup, the look was wholly Kourtney. She wore a long leather coat with distressed denim jeans and pointed-toe black heels, and while hardly traditional for a religious outing, she pulled it off with ease.

After listening to a sermon, photo agencies report that Kardashian hopped into an Aston Martin Vanquish, so it sounds like she's riding in style just as much as she's dressing in style.

BACKGRID

This week, in particular, has been A-plus for her fashion-wise. The Kardashian sister and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima expertly channeled Bonnie and Clyde for Halloween, and it had to be one of our favorite couples costumes of the whole spooky season.

The reality star is a regular at her Beverly Hills church and has been spotted there in unconventional looks before, sometimes even twinning with Bendjima for an extra layer of awe-worthy style.