Kourtney Kardashian Filmed Her Kids Doing Gymnastics in Front of a Nude Khloé Kardashian Photo

Alexandra Whittaker
Nov 10, 2017 @ 10:30 am

As Khloé Kardashian prepares to have her first child next year with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, we're sure she's probably turning to her big sisters for advice. And who better to ask than Kourtney Kardashian, who has three kids of her own?

Kourtney's children Mason, Penelope, and Reign adore their Aunt Koko, and they also love jumping around on a couch at Khloé's house ... right in front of a naked picture of her.

Yes, the Kardashian kids' antics apparently aren't halted by background nudity, and this resulted in a funny Boomerang.

yep, that’s auntie koko in the BG

In the clip, Penelope jumps from one couch to another while Mason watches—and a nude but tastefully posed Aunt Koko looms overhead. Jars of candy on a table are visible to the side and overall it looks like a grand ol' time.

Even with the kids' jumping movements, we couldn't help but notice the rather large painting in the background. Apparently, Kourtney felt similarly.

“Yep, that’s auntie koko in the bg," she captioned the post.

Khloé also commented on the post, saying "Totally normal portrait."

Normal or not, this family moment still looks like a fun time.

