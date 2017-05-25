Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Take Cannes in Matching Lingerie

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s epic trip to Cannes just keeps getting better and better. On Wednesday night, the duo took on the “night life” on the French Riviera in matching sets of lingerie, of course.

The sisters struck a pose on a yacht, flaunting their washboard abs in coordinating bra and high-waist pants looks. Kourtney went for an all-white vibe, wearing a matching silk duster over her shoulders, while Kendall looked chic in a navy bra, cropped pants, and a matching robe coat.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUfolYkDi97/?taken-by=kourtneykardash night life ✨ A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 24, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

And that wasn’t the only sexy going-out look that the mom of three wore in Cannes. On Thursday, she posted a 'gram of herself in a bright pink sequined Just Cavalli minidress and showed off her toned legs in a pair of pink stilettos.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUhEBbbD0TK/?taken-by=kourtneykardash Club Cannes A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 25, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

Kendall, for her part, has been all about the swimsuits, parading around France in everything from pink bikinis to high-cut white one-pieces. From jet skis to yacht lounges, these two have certainly been enjoying the sunshine.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUeZiJyjXtS/?taken-by=kendalljenner 🌸 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 24, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUencPjjOXt/?taken-by=kendalljenner meet us at the lido deck A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 24, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

Talk about a sister act.