Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Take Cannes in Matching Lingerie

X
Shop This Post
May 25, 2017 @ 12:00 PM
by: Olivia Bahou

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s epic trip to Cannes just keeps getting better and better. On Wednesday night, the duo took on the “night life” on the French Riviera in matching sets of lingerie, of course.

The sisters struck a pose on a yacht, flaunting their washboard abs in coordinating bra and high-waist pants looks. Kourtney went for an all-white vibe, wearing a matching silk duster over her shoulders, while Kendall looked chic in a navy bra, cropped pants, and a matching robe coat.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUfolYkDi97/?taken-by=kourtneykardash

night life ✨

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUf6L2MjqhK/?taken-by=kourtneykardash

And that wasn’t the only sexy going-out look that the mom of three wore in Cannes. On Thursday, she posted a 'gram of herself in a bright pink sequined Just Cavalli minidress and showed off her toned legs in a pair of pink stilettos.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUhEBbbD0TK/?taken-by=kourtneykardash

Club Cannes

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Kendall, for her part, has been all about the swimsuits, parading around France in everything from pink bikinis to high-cut white one-pieces. From jet skis to yacht lounges, these two have certainly been enjoying the sunshine.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUeZiJyjXtS/?taken-by=kendalljenner

🌸

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUencPjjOXt/?taken-by=kendalljenner

meet us at the lido deck

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

RELATED: Every Celebrities Who Is Loving Life at Cannes

Talk about a sister act.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top