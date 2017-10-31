Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Made a Surprise Ellen Appearance to Talk Baby Rumors

Karla Kardashian is getting to the bottom of those Kar-Jenner baby reports. Ellen DeGeneres revived her hilarious alter ego, the lesser known Kardashian sister Karla, for her Halloween-themed show on Tuesday.

“I don’t know if you remember me, I’m Karla Kardashian,” DeGeneres joked. “I am the lesser known Kardashian sister and I’ve got a new baby bump under my lady lumps. You know what that means, either I’m pregnant or I put my butt pad on backwards.”

The talk show host poked fun of the family’s baby boom. Kim Kardashian West is expecting her third child with Kanye via surrogate, while Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are each pregnant with their first child. Kylie is expecting a girl with boyfriend Travis Scott, while Khloé is expecting a boy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“This season, all the Kardashians are having babies, or what we like to call them, spin-offs,” the host joked. “We all know that Kim is expecting, and everyone is talking about Khloé and Kylie being pregnant, but I have breaking news. I’m not supposed to tell anybody, but I don’t care because I’m a part of the family. Kourtney [Kardashian] is pregnant as well!”

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

To squash the rumors, the mother of three made a surprise appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to tell the world she’s not pregnant. “Stop making up rumors about me! I’m not pregnant. Karla, stop trying to make up rumors like you know all of our secrets,” Kourtney joked.

“Sorry, I confused you with Kendall [Jenner] ’cause Kendall’s pregnant. I know that for a fact,” DeGeneres said.

The 21-year-old model then appeared from backstage to set the record straight. “I’m not pregnant either, though,” Kendall assured DeGeneres. “You’ve got to chill, because I’m not pregnant.”

Kourtney and Kendall may not be expecting, but they're in the minority, because their three sisters certainly are.