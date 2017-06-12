Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin Sizzle in Very Sexy Bikinis in Miami 

Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin Sizzle in Very Sexy Bikinis in Miami 
by: Jennifer Davis
June 12, 2017 @ 5:30 PM

Now this is how you start off your week. After showing off her fabulous figure in a Norma Kamali one-piece in Miami on Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian hit the beach with pal Hailey Baldwin, and unsurprisingly the duo looked incredible in two very sexy suits.

For their beach day, the mother of three flaunted her curves in a high-waisted black bikini by Naked Wardrobe. While the cut of the suit is modest enough from the front, Kardashian's assets were on full display from behind. The high-cut bikini bottoms left little to the imagination, making it very clear that her hard work at the gym is paying off. She accessorized her look with large gold hoops and layered chain necklaces.

INSTARimages.com

Meanwhile, Hailey Baldwin chose a white-hot bikini by Solid & Striped, which accentuated her already tan skin—it may be June, but the 20-year-old model already has a very good glow. Baldwin finished off her beach-ready look with black sunnies and oversize gold hoops.

INSTARimages.com

Summer may be just heating up, but Kardashian and Baldwin are already winning bikini season.

