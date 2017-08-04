Kourtney Kardashian's Look for a Red-Eye Flight? A Glittery Sweatsuit

BY: Faith Cummings
August 4, 2017

Airport style is a real thing and we can be masters at it.

Though traipsing around terminals in heels à la Victoria Beckham might be a bit out of the average woman's league, other favorite fashionistas flex their style prowess with chic, yet comfortable looks. Case in point: Kourtney Kardashian.

The brunette beauty headed to LAX to catch a red-eye flight with sister Khloé Kardashian, clad in a green glitter getup that channeled Studio 54 during its heyday. She paired the sparkling separates with on-trend, but equally retro-inspired orange-lens aviators, shiny strands, and simple sandals.

Kourtney Kardashian
SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

The best part of her entire ensemble? She looked like a million bucks for literally less than $125. Her green glitter duo comes straight from H&M. High-octane style on a budget? We're totally here for it!

Kourtney Kardashian
SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Unfortunately, Kardashian's $55 trousers are sold out, as is the $50 sweater. Keep checking back to see if they're re-stocked.

Night flight

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

We're definitely pinning this look for our next jaunt into the friendly skies.

