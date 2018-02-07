What Are Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Names?

New parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott named their baby girl Stormi, and the public is hungry for details about the moniker. As for why the couple chose the name? Many are looking to big sister Kourtney's baby-naming track record for answers.

The eldest Kardashian sister is a mother to three children and has been since 2009, when she first welcomed son Mason Dash Disick (now 8) with then-partner Scott Disick. Soon came daughter Penelope Scotland Disick, now 5, and son Reign Aston Disick, 3, who arrived in December 2014.

John Sciulli/Getty

When she welcomed her third child, she explained how the name Reign came to be. Talking to People, she said: “I’m never certain [with names] until they’re born."

However, that moniker was a solid contender because she'd considered it for her first two children. “I actually had the name on our list with Mason. Then with Penelope, I had it on the list but spelled R-A-I-N.”

Since she was convinced that Reign was a “girl in the beginning,” Kardashian had plans to use the original name. However, once she learned she was expecting another boy, she simply completed a quick change to the spelling. It seems third time's the charm.

"I love it," she said of her son's name.

Now the big questions are: Did this happen with Kylie? And was Stormi's name ever "Storm-Y"?