Kourtney Kardashian Gets Cheeky in a Crop Top and Thong Bikini Bottoms

Summer may be coming to a close, but Kourtney Kardashian has no plans on cooling down.

In her latest Instagram on Tuesday, the mom of three flaunted her curves in a poolside-perfect crop top and cheeky bikini bottoms. Her black graphic top cut off right above her midriff to showcase her toned abs, while her string bikini featured figure-hugging ruching that let everyone know she's serious about her gym game. Slicked-back hair, shades, and a bangle rounded out her sexy ensemble.

"Tip of the day: don't forget to stretch ," she captioned the sultry, sun-drenched picture. The crop top and bikini bottom pairing has become a bit of a Kardashian signature, as sister Kim Kardashian West was spotted in the sizzling combo back in April.

The 38-year-old just posted a montage of her best bikini looks the day before, making it obvious that she's still in full-on summer mode—even as we roll into September.

Long live those steamy summer days.