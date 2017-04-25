Kourtney Kardashian Gets Caught Napping in Sexy Underboob-Baring Bikini

Now that's what we call one sexy siesta.

Kourtney Kardashian has been posting non-stop bikini photos on social media since heading to Mexico for a post-birthday trip with her closest gal pals and sisters, but her latest snap might be her most revealing yet. The mother of three took to Instagram this afternoon to share a picture of herself napping in rainbow crochet two-piece that exposes a whole lot of underboob along with her seriously toned midsection.

And in case you were unsure about what the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is doing in the image, she wrote the word "siesta" over her stomach to make it exceedingly clear.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 25, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

But she's not the only Kardashian to get in on the swimsuit action. Her sister Kim Kardashian West has also been spotted in several figure-flaunting numbers on the vacation, including a vintage Dior number that hugged her in all the right places.

