Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles in a Skimpy Bikini While Vacationing in Egypt with New Boyfriend 

Kourtney Kardashian has had one bikini-filled summer. The reality star has repeatedly wowed in two-piece suits everywhere from Mexico to Miami, and now she's taking her fabulous swim style to Egypt, where she's on vacation with her new boyfriend, 23-year-old Younes Bendjima, and a few close pals.

In typical KarJenner fashion, she took to Snapchat to document her day with Bendjima, giving fans a glimpse of her glittery two-piece suit. In one of the videos she shared, it shows her and her new beau soaking up the sun in beach chairs placed in the surf. Not only does it look like she's having a fabulous time, the mom-of-three looks pretty great herself in a barely-there blue bathing suit, her go-to small cat-eye shades, and a simple gold necklace.

While we only get a glimpse of her look on her Snapchat, thankfully her friend Simon Huck shared a photo of her along with Bendjima and another friend playing in the water on Instagram Stories. Needless to say, she looks amazing, and we're as impressed as ever that she's a mother of three.

Kardashian has been dating Bendjima for a few months, and things are moving fast. This is the second vacation they've been on together. In July, the duo went on a trip to St. Tropez. Where will they jet off to next?