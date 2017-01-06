We're in Awe of Kourtney Kardashian's Bikini Body in These Throwback Pics

Talk about one hot mama.

Over the summer, Kourtney Kardashian took an unforgettable vacation to the Bahamas with her three kids—Mason, 7, Penelope 4, and Reign, 2—where they went swimming with stingrays and pigs, and now the healthy living connoisseur is giving us a closer look at some of the many bikinis she rocked on the trip. The 37-year-old took to Instagram today to share a series of swimsuit snaps from her dreamy getaway, further proving that she was born to live at the beach.

In the first three images, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dons a light purple string bikini that she accessorized with oversize shades, a very intricate body chain, and her favorite Cartier bracelets.

Travel Diary: The Bahamas. On my app. 🌴Photo credit: @larsapippen 📸 A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 5, 2017 at 11:58am PST

Travel Diary: The Bahamas. On my app. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 5, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

Travel Diary: The Bahamas. On my app. 🌴Photo credit: @isabelarangela 📸 A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 5, 2017 at 12:03pm PST

VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian's Sexiest Instagram Moments

The final picture that Kardashian treated us to shows her posing next to her pal Larsa Pippen in a metallic gold one-piece swimsuit and aviator sunnies while standing on the beautiful sand.

Travel Diary: The Bahamas. On my app. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 5, 2017 at 3:43pm PST

RELATED: See Kourtney Kardashian and Her Family Close Out 2016 on the Aspen Ski Slopes

See more of the best Kardashian-Jenner swimsuit moments right this way.