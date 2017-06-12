Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Figure in an Ultra High-Cut One-Piece

If beach season 2017 has taught us anything, it’s that Kourtney Kardashian has absolutely no qualms when it comes to baring her bod.

The 38-year-old mother of three (as hard to believe as that is) hit the beach in Miami on Sunday in a white-hot Norma Kamali one-piece ($150; revolve.com). Although it covered the midsection, the sexy swimwear left little to the imagination with plunging sides (hello, sideboob!) and ultra high-cut legs.

Kardashian accessorized with a large cross-bearing gold chain and ultra-sleek black sunnies, her long dark locks pulled into the ultimate high ponytail.

The Mega Agency

It’s not even officially summer yet, but Kourtney’s slinky beach style has already slayyyyyed swim season. We don’t want to invoke any sibling rivalry, but Kim has some serious catching up to do …