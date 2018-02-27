Kourtney Kardashian Swears By This Anti-Aging, Plumping Sheet Mask

The Kardashian sisters have no qualms about about shelling out skincare advice, and for that we are thankful. Kim K.W. has already shared so much wisdom when it comes to the anti-aging category, but now Kourtney Kardashian is chiming in, and if you're looking for the secret to firm, luminous skin, pay attention.

"I love to use face masks during winter months when my skin needs some extra care," she wrote on her app. While she said she particularly loves detoxifying masks, she also shared a link to Tatcha's Luminous Deep Hydration Lifting Mask, a super luxe sheet mask that delivers age-defying results.

The brand claims that in only 15 minutes, the sheet mask can boost your skin's moisture levels up to 200 percent. Thanks to the ingredient compilation of hyaluronic acid, red algae, and Tatcha's anti-aging Japanese superfoods, the mask not only leaves your skin feeling hydrated, but plump, firm, and glowy.

It might be a bit of a splurge at $25 a pop (or four for $95), but you can consider it an effective skincare investment worth every single penny. Now, Kourtney, give us some details on your favorite eye cream? We'll be waiting.