Kourtney Kardashian Brings It in Her Latest Ab-Baring Athleisure Look

Kourtney Kardashian is all about workout on the top and business on the bottom when it comes to her latest athleisure look, and she's one of the few who can seamlessly pull off this fashion combo.

During an outing with her bestie Larsa Pippen in Los Angeles, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stepped out rocking a knotted black tee that showed off her toned abs, paired with a sporty A.L.C. Rio black bomber jacket ($395; shopbop.com). While it looked like she was fresh out of the gym, the workout look stopped there, as Kardashian took the rest of it up a notch.

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Rather than rock leggings, the mom of three opted for black wide leg A.L.C. Murray trousers and black booties instead, and topped things off with a pair of futuristic cat-eye shades. And worked it.

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

This is just the latest time the reality star has put her own twist on an athleisure ensemble and slayed. Whether she's hitting the gym or hanging out with her little ones, Kardashian lives for a good casual chic outfit, and even featured some of her fave athleisure looks on her blog earlier this year.

Just consider her a major source of fitspiration in—and out—of the gym.