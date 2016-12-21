Kourtney Kardashian Has 6 Christmas Trees—Including One for Each of Her Kids

Most people would be happy with one Christmas tree in their home, but not Kourtney Kardashian—this year the star ended up with six. And spoiler alert, they are just as gorgeous as you might expect.

"Christmas is my favorite holiday and I love to get into the spirit by decorating a bunch of trees!" the mother of three shared on her website. "We ended up with 6 trees this year! Two huge trees in the entryway, one in the living room and one in each of the kids' rooms."

While Kardashian has decorated her trees sans help for previous holidays, this year the 37-year-old required a little extra assistance when it came to trimming each of the spruces. "I have decorated our large trees in the past with friends and with help from the kids but now I have Jeff Leatham's team come over and help," she said. "This year for our main trees I was going to start all over with new decorations but Jeff was over and he asked, 'Aren't the kids excited about seeing all these animal decorations from last year because that's what it's all about?'... and he was right! So he brought over some new matte cream globe ornaments to add to the trees which gave them a fresh look and softened the vibe a bit too."

She also lets her little ones—Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2—get in on the festive fun. "For the actual Christmas trees, we all go to a lot together and have the kids pick out their own trees for their bedrooms. It's always really fun to get out the decorations with my kids and go through them and see what we're into or not into each year. I have a lot of decorations my mom has given me that were in our home when I was growing up," Kardashian added. "I love certain things that are very traditional that we've had forever. But I also love when the Christmas decorations mix in well with the decor of my home, which has changed over the years."

