Kourtney Kardashian's 4-Step Beauty Routine

We always look forward to Kourtney Kardashian's blog posts, especially her various and sundry beauty tips. And this week on her personal website, Kardashian provided her subscribers with a peek at how she gets luminous skin all year round.

VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian's Sexiest Instagram Moments

Every day, the brunette beauty executes a four-step routine that sounds almost edible. (It involves organic coconut oil, apple cider vinegar, detox salts, face oil, and then a silk pillow case.) It's actually fairly simple and inexpensive, as most of these products can be purchased at a Whole Foods or health food store.

"My nighttime routine consists of a relaxing bath with detox salts. Soaking relaxes the body and extracts toxins from your skin," she blogged. "Before I go to bed, I apply Manuka Doctor face oil on my [décolletage], chest, hands, and feet and then put socks on to hold the moisture in. Also, I always sleep on a 100% pure silk pillow case."

Kourt may be a brand ambassador for the New Zealand based brand Manuka Doctor but you can not deny that her skin almost always has a glow to it, visible especially in the photos she posted along with the writeup.

And the mom of three is definitely on to something with that a silk pillowcase, which is all the rage lately for fighting both frizzy hair and wrinkles.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Kick-Starts Her Metabolism with This 1-Ingredient Detox

We know what we'll be doing this weekend!