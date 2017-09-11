KMart Replaces Its "Plus Size" Clothing Label with a "Fabulous" New Name

Kmart is joining the ranks of retailers that are stepping away from the term "plus size."

The department store chain announced that its curvy clothing will now be dubbed "fabulously sized" instead, according to Women's Wear Daily, which reported that Kmart would also add more fabulous sizes for all of their women's apparel.

The decision came about after the retail giant reached out to their social media followers about the term "plus size" and its use within the chain.

"They told us we needed to have a better assortment and that we should we call it something different," Kmart's Chief marketing officer, Kelly Cook, told Women's Wear Daily. "They absolutely love this whole mantra of 'Fabulously Sized.' We're proud to provide this apparel, and we're also proud about our price points."

Hello, "fabulously sized."

"This decision was also heavily influenced by the fact that there's a solid trend on the market around diversity promotion and body positivity," Cook continued, adding that Kmart has seen, "a big body positive focus in the teen and Millennial markets."

In line with the name change, Kmart last week debuted its "I Can" video campaign that shows women strutting their stuff in leather skirts, leather jackets, and cold-shoulder tops.