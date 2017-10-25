Why Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Will Never Take a Picture Together with Fans

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is one of the most recognizable faces in the world right now, thanks to his eight-year stint as Jon Snow, aka the King in the North, but he isn’t exactly comfortable with his celebrity. In fact, the word makes him cringe.

“It makes me snappy and it makes me uncomfortable, and I turn into a grumpy person,” he told The Guardian. According to Harington, the most uncomfortable part is “the photo thing,” or fans asking for pictures with him. And while he will occasionally turn them down when he’s alone, saying he sets himself days where he won’t take pictures with people, he will always turn down a photo when with his fiancée Rose Leslie (who played Ygritte on the show).

“You just have to, otherwise you start feeling like a mannequin. Especially me and Rose, we never do a photo together. Because then it makes our relationship feel like … puppets,” he said. “Like we’re a walking show.”

Fred Duval/Getty

In fact, Harington would prefer to return to the level of fame he had during the first season of Game of Thrones, when he wasn’t yet recognized worldwide. “The most special year was the first. We weren’t being recognized in the street, we didn’t know what we were doing, we were having a great time,” he said. “I wouldn’t have wanted to go on for another year, but if it had finished last year, it wouldn’t have felt long enough.”

“I’m glad I’ve experienced it, but that’s what I mean about it being eight years, then it’s done. You couldn’t go on for much longer. It’s a bit incessant,” Harington added about his newfound heartthrob status. “I don’t particularly enjoy that.”