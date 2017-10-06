Maybe the proposal didn't go exactly as planned, but at least he got the girl!

Kit Harington recently stopped by the Jonathan Ross Show when the topic of his recent engagement to his former Game of Thrones co-star, Rose Leslie, came up. In rather crude terms, Harington, 30, reportedly revealed that he got a little carried away when it came to popping the question, and the reason is actually pretty cute.

"I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early," he told the host of the British talk show.

Immediately after, Harington elaborated in gentler terms. "I was meant to do it the day after with the lights," he explained. "What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early." You know what, Kit? These things happen.

Congratulations to the happy couple!