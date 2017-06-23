Kit Harington Shows Off Rippling Biceps at Glastonbury Festival with Rose Leslie

If Kit Harington's biceps are any indication on whether Jon Snow will live or die on this season of Game of Thrones, we're going to give him a fighting chance to survive. The actor was spotted at the Glastonbury Festival looking very buff as he strolled the grounds with his former Thrones co-star-turned-girlfriend, Rose Leslie (RIP, Ygritte).

For the notoriously muddy festival, Harington opted to wear dark neutrals, pairing skinny black jeans with a gray T-shirt that thankfully showed off his arms. He kept his look incognito wearing dark round shades and a newsboy cap to hide his telltale long hair. Meanwhile, Leslie wore a black top, which featured on-trend tassels, and ripped boyfriend jeans. She bravely accessorized with white sneakers.

Samir Hussein/Getty

While not much is known about the upcoming season of Game of Thrones, fans can take heart of the fact that Harington still has his long locks and is incredibly in shape. Seriously, the white walkers definitely have their work cut out for them if Jon Snow is wielding his Valyrian sword with those biceps.

The seventh season of Game of Thrones premieres July 16 on HBO.