Game of Thrones's Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Kit Harington and Rose Leslie: The former Game of Thrones co-stars and on-screen love interests are engaged!

A source confirmed the couple's happy news to People on Tuesday.

The two began filming scenes together for the hit HBO show in 2011, but they stayed quiet about their romance until April 2016, when they stepped out as a couple for the first time at the 2016 Olivier Awards. The next month, Harington (who plays Jon Snow) revealed in an interview that he had fallen in love with Leslie (who played Ygritte) while in Iceland filming Game of Thrones Season 3.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

“Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love,” he said. “If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.” Swoon.

The two moved in together earlier this year, and Harington told James Corden on the Late Late Show about co-habitating. “I’m very, very happy and it’s going well,” he said. “I said to her, because she’s moved into my house, ‘Look, darling. It’s important that this is our space, that it feels like our space, that you haven’t just moved into mine. Move anything you want around, change anything, chuck anything out.”

RELATED: Kit Harington Laughed at This Game-Changing Game of Thrones Fan Theory

During the same appearance, fellow guest Nicole Kidman pressured him to pop the question since they had been living together. “It’s step by step, step by step,” an embarrassed Harington announced.

Looks like that pressure from Kidman paid off. Congrats, you two!