Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s Colorful Outfits Couldn't Be Further from Their Game of Thrones Looks

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have taken coordinating couple’s style to the next level. The former Game of Thrones co-stars and real-life engaged pair were spotted out in New York City on Thursday in the boldest colorful sweaters we’ve seen in a while.

Leslie looked ‘Where’s Waldo”–chic in a red and white striped sweater coat paired with an orange beanie atop her head. The actress paired the bold outerwear with a collared shirt, navy straight-leg pants, and Adidas Stan Smith sneakers ($75; zappos.com), slinging a crossbody bag over her shoulder.

TheImageDirect.com

Her fiancé, Harington, looked equally colorful in a red, yellow, and blue cardigan paired with a blue tee and beige scarf. The King in the North completed his look with cuffed jeans, lace-up boots, and a navy hat, carrying a rose gold iPhone in his left hand (perhaps it belongs to Rose?) and holding on tight to Leslie’s hand with his left.

After attending Sunday night’s Golden Globes solo, Harington flew back to N.Y.C. and has been spending time with his fiancée. Considering the shopping bags in their hands, perhaps these two were getting some goods for their new home or even getting started on their wedding registry.