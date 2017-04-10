Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Make a Rare Red Carpet Appearance

IRL Game of Thrones couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie made their second-ever joint red carpet appearance over the weekend. A year after their official red carpet debut at the Olivier Awards, the love birds returned to the event at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday to bestow another envy-inducing night of knowing looks and cute PDA upon us.

Leslie, who played Harington's love interest, Ygritte, in the show, stunned in a crimson Dior gown with a sheer bustier bodice and a full tulle skirt. Her undergarments—which bore the name of the designer—were visible beneath the sheer fabric for a subtle touch of sex appeal. The 30-year-old styled her auburn lob in loose waves and added a just a touch of soft pink to her pout. Beside her, Harington, who looked dapper in a fitted black tux, couldn't keep his eyes (or hands) off his leading lady.

Jeff Spicer/Getty

Swoon.

Harington and Leslie fell in love while shooting the second series of the hit HBO series, though Leslie's character met an untimely death in season four. Harington is currently busy filming BBC's new drama Gunpowder, while Leslie stars inThe Good Fight on CBS.