Kit Harington Laughed at This Game-Changing Game of Thrones Fan Theory

We’ve only just begun the long wait until Game of Thrones’s eighth and final season airs on HBO, but one of the show’s biggest stars threw us a nugget to hold us over—at least for a day or two. Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow on the popular series, was asked by a paparazzo whether he would be fathering a child in the next season, and his answer had fans making their own conclusions.

“Do you become a father in Season 8?” he’s asked in the clip below. Harington turns back to the camera to give a sly smile before laughing off the question. Sounds a lot like a guy who knows answering that specific inquiry could get him in a whole lot of trouble.

"Do you become a father in Season 8?" 😂 A post shared by Kit Harington (@kitharingtonoff) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

In case it was at all possible to forget, Snow ended Season 7 with a steamy sex scene with Daenerys Targaryen (whom he doesn’t yet know is his biological aunt). While Dany has been told she’s infertile and unable to conceive a child, fans have a few theories that the two will unwittingly become pregnant with an incest baby (who may or may not be the prince that was promised).

Helen Sloan/HBO

But according to Harington, Season 8 will be more about death and destruction than conceiving a child. “If you ask me what I think will happen, I think it’s got to end with some serious fighting,” he told Deadline. “The thing is, with so few characters left, [viewers] should get used to and get ready for … Thrones returning to form and killing its main characters quickly.”

“They’re going got go, and they’re going to go fast, and I think that the payoff of our characters not being in great peril this year will be that, next year, it’s going to be a bloodbath.”

Anyone who remembers the great Kit Harington Lying Press Tour of 2016 (where he declared he was dead for good) will know to take his words with a grain of salt where Thrones is involved.