Could Kirsten Dunst Be Engaged? A Look at the Ring on That Finger

Kirsten Dunst is reportedly heading down the aisle.

The New York Post's Page Six reports that the 34-year-old actress is rumored to be engaged to her Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons, and that sources claim that the two allegedly made things official over this past weekend as they attended the star-studded Golden Globe Awards together.

Earlier this month, the actress stepped out at the Palm Springs International Film Festival with a diamond sparkler on her left ringer. It looks to be an oval cut diamond with tapered baguettes, set on a gold band. Could this be the engagement ring that sealed the deal?

The pair, who play a married couple on the popular FX show, were first linked back in May when they were spotted kissing while hanging out together in Los Angeles, then again in September while at an Emmys after-party for their show. The former child star and her Friday Night Lights beau have been seen together many times in Los Angeles since.

Dunst previously dated her On the Road co-star Garrett Hedlund, whom she split with in April after four years together.

Reps for both Dunst and Plemons have yet to respond to the news.