Kirsten Dunst Is Pregnant with Her First Child

Kirsten Dunst is saying "Bring It On" to motherhood.

The 35-year-old actress is pregnant with her first child, People reports. Dunst, who is engaged to former Friday Night Lights star Jesse Plemons, started dating the actor after they met on the set of Fargo. News of the couple's engagement broke in January 2017.

BACKGRID USA

Dunst was spotted with her fiancé on Wednesday in LAX (above), wearing a long denim dress and brown cardigan, held together with one button. The fresh-faced mom-to-be completed her look with a pair of low black booties and matching chain-strap purse.

The engaged duo's news isn't entirely surprising, since Dunst herself admitted in an interview last summer that she was ready for babies ASAP.

"I'm at a stage in my life where I'm like, I've been working since I was 3," she said. "It's time to have babies and chill."

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

"I wasn't one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much," she said. "That love is just like ... you can't experience that unless you have a kid. I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where's Kiki?' I just love that love. That's what I want."

Dunst and Plemons played a married couple on the popular FX show, and were first linked in May 2016 when they were spotted kissing.

Congratulations to the happy couple!