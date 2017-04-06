Kirsten Dunst Admits She Really Hates Sex Scenes

April 6, 2017 @ 7:30 PM
by: Kelsey Glein

If you've seen the trailer for director Sofia Coppola's upcoming film The Beguiled, you know by now that it features a very intense sex scene with stars Kirsten Dunst and Colin Farrell. And apparently it was so heightened that it even made the actress uncomfortable to film.

"I am on the floor and my clothes are being ripped," Dunst explained to E! News at CinemaCon. "I don't like it, I don't like it. To be honest, I'm like, 'Let's get this over with as fast as possible.'" However, she did note that Coppola made it as pleasant as it she could hope for it to be. "At least Sofia's like, 'We're going to get this done quick, we're just gonna shoot it here, we'll do three takes, be done,'" she added.

Farrell also stated that it was quite the scene to create: "Any love scenes that I've been a party to over the years, you just [do] whatever your female dance partner needs," he said. "I really think a woman should be the boss completely in those scenes, whatever she needs to make her comfortable and allow her to have the freedom to do the job she needs to do."

The dramatic thriller is a remake of the 1971 flick of the same name, which tells the story of a wounded Civil War soldier who is taken in by a girls' boarding school in Virginia. His arrival and charming personality disrupts the peaceful atmosphere, and the women begin to turn on each other as they fall for him. Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning also star.

Watch The Beguiled when it hits theaters on June 30.

