Kirsten Dunst Steps Out in a Flirty Floral Dress Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kirsten Dunst, whose engagement to actor Jesse Plemons was made public in January, is now the subject of Internet-wide pregnancy rumors.

Neither Dunst, 35, nor Plemons, 29, has addressed the rumors, but the national buzz hasn’t stopped the Fargo stars from stepping out in Los Angeles.

The Sofia Coppola muse and icon in her own right was spotted on Wednesday wearing a long-sleeved empire-waist dress LBD with a spring-y floral print.

WENN

The two-time Golden Globe nominee accessorized with a small black shoulder bag on a think chain-link strap, cat-eye shades (ah, Los Angeles!), Gucci mid-heel pumps ($850; luisaviaroma.com), and a delicate gold wristwatch. Dunst left her signature blonde locks in loose waves at her shoulders, and a deep pink lip added a bit of pizazz to her overall look.

We must say, Kirsten looks great—dare we say glowing? Whatever the reason for the actress’s radiance, life seems to be treating her well.