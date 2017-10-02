Kirsten Dunst Made the Most Beautiful Bridesmaid in Blush Pink 

Kirsten Dunst might have played a nightmarish bridesmaid in the movie Bachelorette, but IRL, she's nothing but nice.

The actress took on the supportive role for her childhood friend Cindy McGee's wedding in Italy over the weekend, and she couldn't have looked happier. Dunst wasn't the only one in her family there though—her parents also came to support McGee, because that's how close they are. Talk about BFF goals.

Dunst walked down the aisle in a pale blush pink pastel bridesmaid gown while carrying a small bouquet of green, white, and pink flowers, and it's kind of giving us wedding fever. We bet Dunst feels the same way. Right now, she's planning her own wedding to Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons, so we wouldn't be surprised if we see Cindy returning the bridesmaid favor in the near future.

Dunst and Plemons have been engaged since January.

"I was a little sick when [he proposed], which was funny! But that's good. Sickness and in health, you know," she told Jimmy Kimmel.

We sure hope that "sickness" part is done and over with for the happy couple.