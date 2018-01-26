Pregnant Kirsten Dunst Conceals Her Visible Baby Bump in Comfy Overalls

Kirsten Dunst is casually bumping along in a comfy pair of overalls.

While stepping out with a friend on Thursday, the pregnant star styled her burgeoning baby bump for a laid-back afternoon in Los Angeles. The statement overalls, featuring a flirty mid-calf crop, loosely hugged the Bring It On actress’s expectant curves, and were dressed up with a bohemian print blouse and preppy leather loafers.

The 35-year-old—who is engaged to Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons—complemented her pregnant glow with natural makeup and effortless waves. A cream shoulder bag and classic sunnies put the perfect finishing touches on the mom-to-be’s daytime ensemble.

Osvaldo / BACKGRID

Speaking with Marie Claire U.K. last July, the Interview with the Vampire alum admitted that she was looking forward to starting a family. “I’m at a stage in my life where I’m like, I’ve been working since I was 3. It’s time to have babies and chill,” she told the publication.

Pregnancy looks good on you, Kirsten!