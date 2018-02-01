Pregnant Kirsten Dunst Keeps It Casual in Romantic Maxi Dress 

Pregnant Kirsten Dunst is keeping it breezy. The mom-to-be, who is reportedly expecting her first child with her fiancé, former Friday Night Lights star Jessie Plemons, stepped out today in a romantic pastel look that highlighted her growing bump.

For her outing, the actress sported a flowy sleeveless printed maxi dress, which featured ruching along the top and ruffled straps. The subtle printed pattern went perfectly with her low-heeled yellow sandals. She accessorized her look further with dark sunglasses and a red necklace.

The mom-to-be kept her hair and makeup simple, wearing her blonde locks in a loose wavy style.

TheImageDirect.com

While Dunst hasn't explicitly said she's pregnant outright, her recent campaign for Rodarte's fall 2018 collection was pretty much all the confirmation anyone could ever need. In the shoot, she cradled her baby bump in not one but two different looks—first in a gorgeous pink floral dress and later in a beige coat matched with a larger-than-life bow.